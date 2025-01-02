Uzbekistan freezes VAT and corporate tax rates until 2028

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 2. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree titled "On Further Measures to Ensure Equal Conditions for Entrepreneurs and a Fair Constructive Environment", Trend reports.

The decree outlines initiatives discussed during a meeting with entrepreneurs on December 20 and aims to sustain economic stability and ease financial burdens for producers and consumers alike.

Key measures include maintaining current rates of VAT and corporate tax until 2028, ensuring predictability for businesses. Additionally, the decree extends zero customs duties on 36 categories of goods, including essential food items and other products, until January 1, 2026.

The zero-tariff list features a wide range of goods, from meat, dairy, and seafood to fruits, vegetables, and grains. Items like yogurt, cheese, canned fish, eggs, and nuts are included, along with processed goods such as jams, chocolates, and pasta. Household and cosmetic products like sauces, bottled water, hair care items, and children’s clothing also benefit from the exemption.

These measures are expected to stimulate the domestic market, support entrepreneurs, and stabilize prices for essential goods. This builds on earlier initiatives, such as the May 2022 presidential decree that removed customs duties on 22 food products.