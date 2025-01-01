Former Man Utd striker Wayne Rooney leaves Plymouth Argyle by mutual consent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Wayne Rooney has parted ways with Plymouth Argyle following a nine-game winless streak that left the club at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, Trend reports.

Having been appointed in May on a three-year contract, Rooney exits after just seven months in charge, with Plymouth sitting four points away from safety.

His final match as manager was on Sunday, where Argyle suffered a 2-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Oxford.

In a statement released on Plymouth's website, Rooney expressed gratitude, saying: "I want to take this opportunity to thank Plymouth's board, especially Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip, with whom I had excellent relationships.

"Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future.”