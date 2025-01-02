Kyrgyzstan ramps up electricity imports and generation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 2. In Kyrgyzstan, 12.195 billion kWh of electricity were generated between January and November 2024, Trend reports.

The country's State Statistical Committee reported that electricity production increased by 0.3 percent, reaching 12.195 billion kWh, compared to 12.159 billion kWh during the same period in 2023.

November saw the generation of 1.261 billion kWh of electricity, a 19.5 percent increase from 1.056 billion kWh in November 2023.

Additionally, Kyrgyzstan imported 4.266 billion kWh of electricity from January through November 2024, a 62.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, when imports totaled 2.622 billion kWh. The value of these imports amounted to $138.984 million, a 90.1 percent rise from $73.116 million during the same months of 2023.

The Statistical Committee did not specify from which countries Kyrgyzstan imported electricity. However, under intergovernmental agreements, electricity is typically imported from Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.