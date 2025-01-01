China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to become new historical revival of Silk Road - President Japarov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 1. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will open a new era in the development of transport infrastructure in Central Asia, the New Year's greetings of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov says, Trend reports.

"The day before, we laid the foundation stone for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which will open a new era in the development of transport infrastructure in Central Asia.

This route will provide new opportunities for the entire region, strengthen the economy and improve the lives of millions of people. Connecting the peoples of the East and West, it will become a new historical revival of the Great Silk Road," Japarov noted.

The President of Kyrgyzstan also said that in the new year the country will continue to attract foreign investment, create favorable conditions for entrepreneurship, develop science, education, innovation, the IT sector, the "green" economy and digital technologies.

"Special attention will be paid to opening industrial enterprises, creating new jobs and increasing the population's income. The social sphere will reach a new level. Thus, together with you we will build a new Kyrgyzstan," he said.