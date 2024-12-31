Imports of Chinese automobiles into Kazakhstan see surge by 11M2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 31. Kazakhstan has seen a jump in imports of Chinese passenger cars by 27 percent from January through November 2024, Trend reports.

According to data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, Kazakhstan brought in 104,000 passenger cars from China during the first 11 months of the year. This figure is 22,000 higher than it was during the same stretch last year.

In the latter half of the year, the floodgates opened for Chinese cars, with import numbers soaring above 10,000 vehicles each month.

To note, in the first half of 2024, the most popular Chinese car in Kazakhstan was the Chery. During this period, 6,667 Chery cars were sold in Kazakhstan. The most popular Chinese car brands in Kazakhstan also included JAC (5,150 units) and Changan (4,214 units).