Azerbaijan revises heating service tariffs for households

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Azerbaijan has revised heating service tariffs for the public, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Tariff Council, currently, the cost of heating per square meter for the State Energy Supply Company is 1.10 manat (approximately $0.65).

However, since 2011, the rate has been set at 15 gapiks (approximately $0.009) per square meter, with the difference covered by state budget subsidies. A decision has now been made to optimize tariffs in this sector through a more flexible pricing approach.

The new tariff for heating services provided by "Azəristiliktəchizat" is set at 30 gapiks ((approximately $0.018) per square meter per month for households without a meter. For those with meters, the tariff is 14.6 manat (approximately $8.60) per Gcal (for an average area of 40-50 square meters).

This tariff adjustment will reduce reliance on state subsidies, expand coverage, and improve service quality.