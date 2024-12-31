We have significantly increased our military budget for the coming year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Given the large-scale militarization of Armenia, we have significantly increased our military budget for the coming year. It has reached a record level of 8.4 billion manats, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

“We were compelled to raise it to this level. Because we cannot lag behind in the arms race initiated by Armenia in the South Caucasus,” the head of state emphasized.