Azerbaijan counts registered candidates for upcoming municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. A total of 15,729 candidates have been registered for the upcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

According to him, totally 16,708 people applied for participation in the election.

“Of the number of applicants, 16,460 were issued signature sheets, 16,023 people returned signature sheets, 15,729 people were registered as candidates,” he explained.

The municipal election will be held on January 29, 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel