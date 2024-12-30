ADB grants Azerbaijan technical aid for digital, AI agriculture solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has given the green light to technical assistance (TA) amounting to $753,000 in grants for the countries involved—Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan—to ramp up cutting-edge digital and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the agricultural sector, Trend reports.

According to ADB, the regional TA targets supporting developing member countries (DMCs) in scaling up digital and AI innovations in agriculture, food industries, natural resources, and rural development (AFNR).

The objectives of the TA are to map existing digital and AI solutions in the AFNR sector, identify barriers and opportunities for scaling up through consultations with stakeholders, prepare evidence-based concepts for gender-sensitive digital and AI solutions, train local institutions, academic circles, women’s producer associations, and other stakeholders in the development and implementation of such solutions, and organize knowledge exchanges to introduce best practices in the participating countries.

The TA will assist the participating nations in addressing difficulties associated with climate change and food security. It will facilitate the shift to high-value crop production, enhance agrologistics infrastructure, and diminish the gender gap in agriculture.