Azerbaijan's Baku Military Court takes over war criminal Ruben Vardanyan's case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The criminal case against war criminal Ruben Vardanyan has been transferred to Azerbaijan’s Baku Military Court for further legal proceedings, Trend reports.

The case is now under the jurisdiction of the Chairman of the Baku Military Court, Zeynal Aghayev.

However, the timeline for the court proceedings has not yet been disclosed.

In a joint statement released earlier, the Azerbaijani State Security Service and the Press Service of the General Prosecutor's Office revealed details about the investigation.

It was noted that the Azerbaijani authorities had conducted an extensive investigation into multiple serious charges against Vardanyan, including terrorism, financing terrorism, crimes against peace and humanity, and war crimes.

To note, the investigation into the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of terrorism, financing terrorism, committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, and other offenses against the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people, has been completed.

According to the report, Ruben Vardanyan, a former citizen of the Russian Federation and currently a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, is the founder and head of Russia’s Troika Dialogue company, a member of the board of directors of KAMAZ OJSC in Russia, and an independent director of the Volga-Dnepr Group, among other positions. On September 25, 2023, Vardanyan was placed on the wanted list by Azerbaijan on charges under Articles 214-1, 279.3, and 318.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. He was arrested on September 27, 2023, and transferred to the investigation. On the same day, charges were brought against him.

Based on the reliable evidence gathered, Ruben Vardanyan has been found guilty of creating and organizing illegal armed groups and formations in the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic," established in the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia. He faces charges under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including: Article 100 (planning, preparing, unleashing, or waging an aggressive war); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of populations); Article 109 (persecution); Article 112 (unlawful deprivation of liberty in violation of international law); Article 113 (use of torture); Article 114 (mercenarism); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war); Article 116 (breaching international humanitarian law during armed conflicts); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (organization of a criminal community); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or carrying of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and explosive devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 278 (violent seizure or retention of power and the forcible alteration of the state’s constitutional order); Article 279 (creation of unauthorized armed groups); as well as other related offenses under the Criminal Code.

The investigation ensured Vardanyan's right to defense, his right to use a language he understands, and other procedural rights. Vardanyan was provided with lawyers of his choice, and the motions filed by him and his defense were considered in accordance with the requirements of criminal procedural law. All materials related to the case, including physical evidence, documents, expert conclusions, and other evidence, were shared with Vardanyan and other participants in the criminal process.

The indictment was approved by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan on December 28, 2024, and sent to the Baku Military Court for further proceedings.