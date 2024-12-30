Jet from S7 airlines lands forcibly in Russia's Bratsk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. An S7 airplane soaring on the South Sakhalinsk-Novosibirsk route had to make a hasty landing at Bratsk airport in the Irkutsk Region, following the unfortunate passing of one of its passengers, Trend reports.

“The S7 airline aircraft operating flight 5258 on the South Sakhalinsk-Novosibirsk route executed an emergency landing in Bratsk. The cause was the decline in health of a passenger, which ultimately led to his death,” the information notes.

The plane departed for Novosibirsk at 13:33 (09:33 Moscow time).

S7 Airlines, officially known as JSC Siberia Airlines, is an airline based in Ob, Novosibirsk Oblast, Russia, with additional headquarters in Moscow. As of 2008, it was the largest domestic airline in Russia, with primary hubs at Domodedovo International Airport and Tolmachevo Airport. It is a member of the Oneworld Alliance; however, its membership is presently suspended due to Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

