Georgian authorities will not prevent opposition rallies - Prime Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Georgian authorities will not interfere in daily protests in Tbilisi, as the opposition "does not have the support of the population," Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, Trend reports.

The prime minister said the protests were attracting thousands of people every day, with statistics from drones tracking the numbers.

"The protesters in Tbilisi represent the active members of opposition parties and non-governmental organizations, but they do not enjoy the support of the population," he added.

At the same time, he stressed that the authorities will not interfere with the holding of rallies.