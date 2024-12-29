Azerbaijan increases fines for protecting animals or specially protected plant species listed in Red Book

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Fines for violating requirements for the protection of animals or specially protected plant species listed in the Red Book have been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, for failure to comply with the requirements for the protection of animals and plants included in the Red Book of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in the list of specially protected species, individuals will be fined from one thousand to 1,300 manats, officials - from three thousand to four thousand manats, legal entities - from six thousand to eight thousand manats.