Aktau jet crash injured Kyrgyz nationals transferred to Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 30. Three Kyrgyzstani people, injured in the AZAL jet disaster near Aktau, were transported to Bishkek on the night of December 30, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The victims were brought by ambulance from the airport to the National Hospital of the capital. All of them are under the supervision of doctors.

To note, the wrecked Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board, totaling 67 individuals. The tragedy resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

“Black box” of the plane has been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary research and data analysis is completed.

