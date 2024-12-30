Reading of black boxes in Brazil to be carried out with direct participation of Azerbaijani experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Taking into account the objective and principled position of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a decision was made to send the black boxes of the Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, which crashed near Aktau, to the Brazilian Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents (CENIPA), Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

"The process of delivery and reading of the black boxes to CENIPA will be carried out with the direct support and participation of Azerbaijani experts. In addition, international experts specializing in this field, brought in by Azerbaijan, will participate in this process. This approach is aimed at ensuring that incident investigations are carried out in a fully transparent manner and in accordance with international standards.

This step will also help to avoid possible doubts about the objectivity of air accident investigations and increase confidence in the results for the international community. The direct participation of Azerbaijani experts and the support of international experts will further enhance the completeness and accuracy of the investigation.

For your information, we inform that CENIPA has high technical capabilities in the investigation of air crashes. The center is equipped with modern equipment and has internationally certified laboratories for data decoding," the ministry noted.