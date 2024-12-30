Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan debate ways to enhance cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 30. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty (National Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have discussed issues of further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation, the statement of press service of Uzbekistan's President office said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the parties engaged in a telephonic dialogue wherein they extended mutual congratulations to one another and to the citizens of their respective nations in anticipation of the forthcoming year 2025.

The conversation shed light on the bustling growth of mutual trade turnover, the blossoming cooperation in energy, transport, industry, agriculture, and water management, the ramping up of interdepartmental and interregional ties, and the vibrant exchange of business, culture, and humanitarian efforts.

Mirziyoyev underscored the significance of premier global gatherings convened this year to commemorate the extensive festivities marking the 300th anniversary of the esteemed poet and intellectual Makhtumkuli Fragi. He observed that Uzbek and Turkmen cinematographers collaboratively executed a feature film project, alongside the orchestration of multiple joint events.

In the course of the conversation, the complexities surrounding regional collaboration in relation to the preparatory framework for the forthcoming Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States were thoroughly examined.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel