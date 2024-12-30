Kyrgyzstan inaugurates Beles hydropower plant

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 30. The Beles Small Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), located on the Zhangakty River in Kyrgyzstan’s Leilek District, was officially opened in the Batken region, Trend reports.

According to the regional administration, this is one of six new projects recently launched in Batken.

Other newly opened facilities include a meat processing plant in Razzakovo, a reinforced concrete plant, a crushing workshop, and a concrete production facility, as well as a coal deposit in the Kadamjay District. Additionally, four new schools are set to open soon in the region.

The Beles HPP has a capacity of 0.54 MW.

Today, Kyrgyzstan also celebrated the opening of 17 new industrial and infrastructure projects across the country. These initiatives are part of a program aimed at expanding production and infrastructure in 2024.

The Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that these new enterprises span various sectors, including manufacturing, construction, processing, and services. The projects are expected to create jobs and significantly boost domestic production.