Finnish President expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Finnish President Alexander Stubb sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the tragic loss of life as a result of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near the city of Aktau, flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the loss of so many lives in the crash of the aircraft belong to Azerbaijan Airlines on December 25. I wish to extend my deepest condolences to you and all those affected.

On behalf of the people of Finland and myself, our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, as well as with your entire nation.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration," the letter reads.