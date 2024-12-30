Limits on Israeli airlines' access to Russia's Moscow remain in place

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. El Al Airlines, the Israeli carrier, has decided to keep the brakes on flights to Moscow, holding off until the end of March 2025, Trend reports.

The airline's determination was predicated on an analysis of the prevailing security dynamics following the incident involving an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft in Aktau on December 25.

On December 26, representatives of the airline announced the suspension of flights from Tel Aviv to Moscow and back for a week. El Al Airlines became the first airline to take such measures after the incident with the AZAL airplane.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190, on a flight from Baku to Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people were on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

On December 26, 14 injured and the bodies of four dead passengers were brought to Azerbaijan.

As a result of the airplane crash, 38 people were dead and 29 were injured.

The plane's black boxes have been recovered, and efforts are underway to analyze them in accordance with international aviation protocols. The investigation into the causes of the crash is ongoing, and final conclusions will be made after all necessary investigations and data analysis have been completed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel