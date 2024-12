BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the tragic loss of life as a result of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near the city of Aktau, flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25, Trend reports.

