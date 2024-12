Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. All week long, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 16 December 1.7 23 December 1.7 17 December 1.7 24 December 1.7 18 December 1.7 25 December 1.7 19 December 1.7 26 December 1.7 20 December 1.7 27 December 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro increased by 0.0058 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0072 manat and amounted to 1.7698 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

16 December 1.7878 23 December 1.7752 17 December 1.7864 24 December 1.7676 18 December 1.7855 25 December 1.7692 19 December 1.7647 26 December 1.7677 20 December 1.7609 27 December 1.7694 Average rate per week 1.7771 Average rate per week 1.7698

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0442 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0488 manat and amounted to 1.6854 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 16 December 1.6505 23 December 1.6516 17 December 1.6402 24 December 1.6798 18 December 1.6259 25 December 1.6998 19 December 1.6236 26 December 1.6998 20 December 1.6425 27 December 1.6958 Average rate per week 1.6365 Average rate per week 1.6854

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0482 manat per lira.