Azerbaijan increases fines for animal cruelty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Fines for animal cruelty increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, for cruel treatment of animals, that is, causing them pain, suffering, torture, beating or conducting fights with their participation, a fine of five hundred to eight hundred manats will be imposed.

If the specified actions are committed in a demonstrative manner, including by showing them in the media, a fine of eight hundred to one thousand manats is provided.

Moreover, if these actions result in injury to an animal, a fine of one thousand to 1,500 manats is provided.

In addition, if the same actions result in the destruction of animals, a fine of 1,500 to 2,000 manats is provided, or, depending on the circumstances of the case, administrative imprisonment for up to one month, taking into account the personality of the offender.