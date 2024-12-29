Constitution and sovereignty year set to solidify Azerbaijan's national consciousness - parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The year 2025 has been declared the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan, a decision made by President Ilham Aliyev. This move underscores the nation's commitment to constitutional values and the principles of sovereignty, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking during a plenary session of the parliament, Gafarova emphasized the importance of this initiative.

"Our people, guided by the principles of democracy, justice, and the rule of law as outlined in the Constitution, have achieved significant progress in all spheres of society and state. The restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty during the 44-day Second Karabakh War and counterterrorism operations, led by President Ilham Aliyev, marked a pivotal moment in the history of our nation and state. This event also ensured the legal supremacy of our Constitution across the entire country.

The Year of Constitution and Sovereignty will foster a deeper unity among the citizens of Azerbaijan, based on a shared vision for the future, and will strengthen the national consciousness and identity, reinforcing the country’s position as a responsible and progressive member of the international community.

Our commitment to constitutional values and the principles of sovereignty will enhance Azerbaijan’s reputation globally," the speaker said.