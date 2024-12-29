National Bank of Kazakhstan issues new banknotes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 29. The National Bank of Kazakhstan is issuing new banknotes with a denomination of 2,000 tenge, the National Bank of Kazakhstan said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Starting from December 25, 2024, the National Bank is releasing 2,000 tenge banknotes with a new design. This is the third banknote in the 'Saks Style' series. It is based on elements of the 'Saks Style', which is considered the precursor of the traditional Kazakh ornament and reflects the country's heritage – from the unique nomadic culture to modern Kazakhstan," said the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The report also states that these banknotes will enter mass circulation in the second quarter of 2025, as additional time is needed to deliver them to all regions of the country and adapt the equipment. The new 2,000 tenge banknotes will enter circulation on December 25, 2024, and within 18 months will replace the old 2,000 tenge banknotes (issued in 2012) currently in circulation.

To note, the period of parallel circulation of old and new banknotes will be from December 25, 2024, through June 24, 2026. Previously, the National Bank of Kazakhstan announced the extension of the parallel circulation period for the 5,000 tenge banknotes of the 2011 series and the 5,000 tenge banknotes with a new design from 2023 until September 24, 2025.