Turkmenistan discusses prospects of interaction with Russia for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko had a telephone conversation on December 28, Trend reports via the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The sides exchanged warm congratulations and best wishes on the approaching New Year and reaffirmed mutual commitment to strengthening and expanding relations of strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.

In the course of the conversation, the parties noted the importance and relevance of the political dialog, which has proved its effectiveness and compliance with the interests of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

One of the topics of the conversation was the discussion of prospects for cooperation in 2025, which was declared the International Year of Peace and Trust by the UN General Assembly at the initiative of Turkmenistan. In this regard, the need to unite and consolidate the efforts of the world community to bring back the culture of dialog, respect, and tolerance into global politics is becoming more and more urgent.

Women, with their high responsibility and perception of their humanistic mission to present and future generations, have a crucial role to play in this regard.

In this context, the Turkmen leader noted the successful holding of the first Dialogue of Women of Central Asian States and Russia in Turkmenistan in 2022. It was stressed that the forum demonstrated the stabilizing and creative role of women in international life and gave an important impetus to their active involvement in the processes of intensifying interstate relations.

In this regard, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed to Valentina Matvienko to consider the possibility of holding the Second Dialogue of Women of Central Asia and Russia in May next year in the national tourist zone “Avaza” on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea.