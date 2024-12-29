Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani Parliament sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

Politics Materials 29 December 2024 13:26 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Parliament

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Azerbaijani Parliament has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova at today's session of the Parliament, proposed to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of December 31—World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Deputies supported this proposal with applause.

