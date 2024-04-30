Azerbaijani navals get into Mediterranean-run drills

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces participated in the "Kurtaran – 2024" underwater search and rescue exercises held in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, search and rescue ships performed tasks such as looking for the sunken submarine with robots, assessing its condition, providing the crew with food and medical supplies via divers, and rescuing.



Furthermore, efforts involving the evacuation of the crew of the damaged ship into the ocean were carried out with great expertise by dropping vital supplies from airplanes and performing parachute jumps into the sea.

"The "Kurtaran - 2024" international exercises had 52 people from 17 countries.

