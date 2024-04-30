Nar develops experts in communication industry (PHOTO)

Distinguished with its affordable prices and offers suitable for everyone, Nar continues its long-term social projects in education. Nar continues mobile communication training for students of Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) in order to contribute to the development of mobile communications in Azerbaijan with local professionals.

Within the ongoing cooperation between Nar and Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) for nearly 10 years, the university students studying technical specialties join communication trainings organized by Nar’s technical staff, conduct face-to-face classes in Nar laboratory and take part in the internship program.

It should be noted that Nar’s technical staff includes local professionals. In order to keep the pace, Nar hasrecently started cooperation with another higher education institution - Azerbaijan University of Technology located in Ganja.

Please visit us at nar.azin order to get more information about the social projects conducted by Nar.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-oriented strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.