Azerbaijan holds solemn ceremony on Special Forces’ 25th anniversary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. On April 30, the leadership of the Defense Ministry attended the solemn ceremony held in a military unit on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Special Forces, Trend reports, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, flowers were laid on the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the monument of the Martyrs.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry planted memorial trees on the territory of the military unit.

Then, the modern weapons and equipment used by the special forces were reviewed at the training ground.

The leadership of the Ministry attended the command control post and watched the exemplary classes of the special forces.

Afterward, the leadership of the Defense Ministry made a speech. It was noted that the bravery and heroism demonstrated by the special forces in the II Karabakh War and other operations were highly appreciated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

The speakers extended their best wishes to the servicemen.

The Commander of the Special Forces presented Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other senior staff badges commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Special Forces.

At the end of the event, a group of distinguished military personnel was presented with honorary certificates, valuable gifts, and military ranks prematurely.

