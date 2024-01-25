Armenia commits to hand over additional minefield maps to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Armenia has consented to provide Azerbaijan with an additional eight maps detailing minefields, Trend reports.

The National Security Service of Armenia has disclosed the discovery of 8 new documents containing information on minefields in Karabakh. These findings will be conveyed to the Azerbaijani side through established channels in the upcoming days.

The Armenian government will hand over the copies to international partners.

Armenia's indiscriminate placement of landmines remains a peril for innocent civilians. The toll of mine victims has reached 342 since 2020.

In a recent statement, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed the possibility of Armenia sharing new maps of minefields in Karabakh with Azerbaijan, contingent upon the establishment of an atmosphere of trust.

"Currently, the Armenian side is trying to create new maps through surveys. If there is an atmosphere of trust, the Armenian side may discuss handing them over to Azerbaijan, but this time with the participation of the international community," he said.