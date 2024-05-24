Azerbaijan invites Japanese PM to COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has conveyed an invitation letter, sent on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in connection with participation in the World Leaders' Climate Action Summit on November 12–13, which will kick off COP29, to Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yoichi Fukazawa, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

He conveyed the letter during his four-day visit to Japan (from May 20 through May 24, 2024).

Mammadov briefed the Japanese side on Azerbaijan’s activities within the framework of its chairmanship at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Within the visit, the foreign ministries of the two countries held another round of political consultations led by Mammadov and the Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister of Japan, Special Representative of the Foreign Ministry of Japan for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and GUAM (Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Moldova), Ambassador Masaki Ikegami.

The consultations discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in trade, economy, tourism, energy, interregional relations, humanitarian issues, and other areas.

The cooperation between the two countries in important oil and gas projects was positively assessed, and the prospects for joint activities in this field were considered, taking into account the goals of both countries in the field of green energy.

Japanese companies were invited to actively participate in the implementation of the concepts of "Smart City," "Smart Village," and "Green Energy Zones".

Additionally, discussions were held on transport corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, particularly the East-West International Transport Corridor.

Moreover, within the framework of the visit, Mammadov discussed the state of bilateral relations and opportunities for further cooperation between the Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hideki Murai, President of the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) Kenichiro Sasae, Vice Representative of ITOCHU Corporation for External Relations and Head of the Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Committee Masahiro Imai, as well as the Chairman of the Japan-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Akira Amari and Fukazawa.

The Japanese side was informed about the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the restoration and construction work being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.

During his visit to Japan, Mammadov gave an interview to the famous news agency Jiji Press," added the source.

Meanwhile, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

