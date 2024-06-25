ExxonMobil, Air Liquide team up to advance low-carbon hydrogen market in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. ExxonMobil and Air Liquide have announced a groundbreaking agreement to advance the production of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia at ExxonMobil’s Baytown, Texas facility, Trend reports.

According to ExxonMobil, this collaboration will facilitate the transportation of low-carbon hydrogen via Air Liquide’s existing pipeline network.

As part of the agreement, Air Liquide will construct and operate four Large Modular Air separation units (LMAs) to supply the facility with 9,000 metric tons of oxygen and up to 6,500 metric tons of nitrogen daily. These LMAs will primarily use low-carbon electricity, significantly reducing the project's carbon footprint.

ExxonMobil's forthcoming hydrogen production facility is set to be the world’s largest, with an expected daily output of 1 billion cubic feet of low-carbon hydrogen and over 1 million tons of ammonia annually. The project aims to capture more than 98 percent of the associated CO2 emissions, marking a significant step towards sustainable industrial practices.

By partnering with Air Liquide, ExxonMobil aims to foster the growth of a low-carbon hydrogen market along the U.S. Gulf Coast, aiding industrial customers in their efforts to decarbonize operations.