Azerbaijan and Morocco abolish visa regime

Society Materials 25 June 2024 12:14 (UTC +04:00)

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijani citizens will now be able to visit Morocco visa-free, Trend reports.

At today's session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), the draft law "On the approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco on exempting holders of general civil passports from visa requirements" was presented for discussion.

The MPs remarked that the draft would foster the development of relations between the two countries.

Following the discussion, the document was put to a vote and adopted.

