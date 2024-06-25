Iran's non-oil exports to Uzbekistan rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Iran's non-oil exports to Uzbekistan increased by 29.8 percent in value and 63 percent in weight terms for the first month of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through April 19, 2024) compared to the same month last year (from March 21 through April 20, 2023), the statistics of Iran's Customs Administration said, Trend reports.

According to the statistics, Iran exported 43,300 tons of non-oil products worth $26.2 million to Uzbekistan in the first month.

The statistics indicate that during the first month of the last Iranian year, Iran's exports of non-oil products to Uzbekistan amounted to 26,500 tons worth about $20.2 million.

The information notes that Iran mainly exported milk and dairy products, petrochemical products, various types of pipes, glass containers, agricultural machinery, and so on to Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, Iran's exports of non-oil products to Uzbekistan amounted to about 506,000 tons worth about $335 million during the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024). Compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), Iran's exports of non-oil products to Uzbekistan increased by 15.5 percent in value and 23.3 percent in weight.

To note, Iran exported 9.7 million tons of non-oil products worth $3.17 billion during the first month of the current Iranian year. Iran's exports of non-oil products decreased by 16.9 percent in value and 9.66 percent in weight compared to the same month last year.

