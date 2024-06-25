Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan mull over Middle Corridor's expansion prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Middle Corridor's expansion prospects have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The issue was discussed between CJSC Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and the Chairman of the Turkmenistan Railway Agency, Azat Atamuradov.

The meeting was also attended by a high-level delegation from the Turkmenistan Maritime Routes Agency.

The parties extensively discussed issues related to strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in the railway sector and increasing freight turnover, as well as the volume of multimodal cargo transportation along the Central Asia – Europe – Central Asia and China – Europe – China routes, where there is significant potential for cooperation.

Additionally, during the visit, Rustamov held meetings with the heads of the Turkmenneft, Turkmengas, Turkmenchemistry state concerns, and the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, providing detailed information about Azerbaijan's efforts to expand the Middle Corridor capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Middle Corridor links the container rail freight transportation networks of China and the European Union countries through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor facilitates the flow of cargo from China to Türkiye, as well as to Europe and vice versa.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

