Azerbaijan tallies number of tourists visiting country from Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. A total of 37,582 tourists from Türkiye visited Azerbaijan in May 2024, which is 14 percent higher than in the same period of 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, 33,023 tourists from Türkiye visited Azerbaijan in the same period last year.

Azerbaijan was visited by 175,288 tourists from Türkiye from January through May this year, which is 23 percent higher than the figure for the same period in 2023 (142,478 people).

Meanwhile, 965,555 foreigners visited Azerbaijan from January through May this year, which is 35 percent more than the same period in 2023 (713,386).

A total of 2,086,548 foreigners visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is more than 30.2 percent higher than the figure of 2022 (1,602,600), and 378,204 people from Türkiye, which is 21.27 percent higher than the figure of 2022 (311,880).

In total, 1,957,285 people arrived from Türkiye to Azerbaijan in 2017–2023 (in 2017 - 301,553, 2018 - 291,259, 2019 - 316,404, 2020 - 160,513, 2021 - 197,472, 2022 - 311,880 tourists, and 2023 - 378,204 tourists).

