Azerbaijan to host another international forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan will host an international forum on June 27–28, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The ministry pointed out that the International Forum "Solidarity for a Green World: From Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future" will be held in Baku on June 27.

The forum, organized with the support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the "Tamiz Shahar" ("Clean City") OJSC, aims to promote globally Azerbaijan's leading role in environmental protection, collaborative efforts towards a sustainable future, ecological solidarity, and governance, as well as to disseminate best practices and innovative approaches to waste management and to strengthen cooperation.

The event will be attended by authorized representatives of the UN, various international organizations, including several foreign countries, as well as other interested parties.

To note, this forum is expected to become a new platform for promoting sustainable practices in effective waste management, international cooperation, showcasing innovations, and discussing new initiatives.

As a result of the forum, the participating organizations and companies will adopt the Baku Initiative "Zero Waste" to promote sustainable waste management practices, innovative packaging solutions, recycling strategies, and waste reduction.

