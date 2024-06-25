Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Electricity consumption in Georgia sees slight increase in early 2024

Economy Materials 25 June 2024

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Electricity consumption in Georgia edged up by 0.03 percent in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching a total of 5.8 billion kilowatt-hours, according to data from the Georgian Electricity Market Operator (ESCO), Trend reports.

From January through May 2024, Georgia generated 5.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, a 2.3-percent increase over the same period last year. The majority of this energy came from hydroelectric power plants, which produced 4.6 billion kilowatt-hours. Thermal power plants contributed 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours, while the Kartli wind power station generated 34.02 million kilowatt-hours.

Electricity consumption in Georgia has been on a consistent upward trend. Experts warn that by 2030, the country could face a significant energy deficit, with consumption projected to rise by nearly 70 percent to 22 billion kilowatt-hours.

