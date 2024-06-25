Azerbaijan’s COP presidency - key to restoring global north-south trust, says minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan’s COP presidency could serve as a vital link in restoring trust between the global north and south, said Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan’s COP presidency can be the bridge that helps to re-establish trust between and reconnects the diverging aspirations of the global north and the global south. Azerbaijan is at the crossroads between the East and West, and South. That's why we would like to be the bridge between the developing and developed world," he said in an interview with Forbes.

Minister Babayev added that this is a very critical time, not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire world, to find solutions. "We want to show how the world is ready to come together for this climate agenda. It is very important to find solutions to financial issues and discuss critical topics like water issues, land degradation, green agriculture, green skills, food security, green urban projects and more. Azerbaijan aims to build this platform for all countries to see how the world can organize a very constructive dialogue. We invite all stakeholders to attend".

He also highlighted the important role of the private sector in climate financing.

"The private sector is one of the big sources of possible investments, and we would like to provide all necessary platforms to motivate them to be part of the solution,” he says. “How to do this is the subject of negotiations, but transparency is very important here, because markets, countries, and the private sector want to see transparency," Babayev added.