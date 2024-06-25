Kazakhstan increases gas production in 5M2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 25. The volume of natural gas production in Kazakhstan amounted to 25.815 billion cubic meters from January through May 2024, Trend reports, citing the country's Bureau of National Statistics.

Thus, production volume increased by 5.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023 (24.536 billion cubic meters).

At the same time, in May 2024 alone, 4.906 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced in Kazakhstan, which is 8.7 percent more than in the same month of 2023 (4.515 billion cubic meters).

In addition to this, from January through May 2024, 4.46 billion cubic meters of commercial gas were produced. This is 7.4 percent more than in the same period last year (4.153 billion cubic meters).

Meanwhile, in 2023, gas production in Kazakhstan amounted to 59.063 billion cubic meters, including large fields such as Tengiz (16.009 billion cubic meters), Karachaganak (22.385 billion cubic meters), Kashagan (11.856 billion cubic meters), and others (8.813 billion cubic meters).

Kazakhstan is projected to produce 60.456 billion cubic meters of raw natural gas in 2024.