Kyrgyzstan rumps up imports of trucks from South Korea

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 25. Kyrgyzstan imported 2,096 trucks from South Korea from January through April 2024, which is double the number exported during the same months of 2023 (1,004 trucks), Trend reports.

Data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan indicates that the value of the imports reached $7.121 million, increasing by 2.2 times over January–April 2024’s figures ($3.142 million).

Additionally, 939 trucks worth $21.9 million were imported from China, 891 trucks worth $3 million from Lithuania, and 214 trucks worth $7.19 million from the US.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan imported 4,432 trucks worth $44.7 million from January through April 2024. The volume of imports increased by 27.7 percent compared to 3,469 cars during the same months of 2023, and the value rose by 27.6 percent year-on-year (compared to $35.094 million in January–April 2023).

Overall, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $5.171 billion from January through April 2024, which is a 27.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 ($4.051 billion).

Exports amounted to $760.6 million, which is an increase of 19.7 percent compared to the $635.678 million recorded in January–April 2023. Imports grew by 29.2 percent compared to $3.415 billion in the same period in 2023, reaching $4.411 billion from January through April 2024.