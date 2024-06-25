Uzbekistan, China to boost number of regular flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 25. Uzbekistan and China will increase the number of regular flights between both countries to 100 per week (50 on each side), Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between the representatives of Uzbekistan and China during the "China-Central Asia Civil Aviation Conference C5+1".

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of amending the bilateral intergovernmental agreement on air communication between the aviation administrations of Uzbekistan and China, a sharp increase in the number of air flights between the two countries, and the and the opening of new air corridors.

Uzbekistan proposed to lift restrictions imposed on the number of airlines and flight points and expand the geography of flights.

At the end of the meeting, the aviation administrations of the two countries signed a relevant document on the implementation of the proposed matters.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and China amounted to $5 billion from January through May 2024. This figure has increased by 11.1 percent year-on-year ($4.5 billion in January through May 2023).