US calls on Israel to prevent escalation of conflict in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, the US State Department said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, at the meeting Blinken said it was important to prevent an escalation of the Middle East conflict and find a diplomatic solution.

"He also underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation of the conflict and reaching a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes," the State Department noted.

Blinken and Gallant reportedly discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages and alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people.