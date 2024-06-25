Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US calls on Israel to prevent escalation of conflict in region

US Materials 25 June 2024 06:27 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, the US State Department said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, at the meeting Blinken said it was important to prevent an escalation of the Middle East conflict and find a diplomatic solution.

"He also underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation of the conflict and reaching a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes," the State Department noted.

Blinken and Gallant reportedly discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages and alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people.

