WikiLeaks founder Assange released from British prison

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. WikiLeaks reported that its founder Julian Assange was released from the British Belmarsh prison, where he had been detained since 2019, and left the UK by plane, the organization wrote in its X page, Trend reports.

"He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK," the report says.

WikiLeaks also confirmed the information of the American court about the conclusion of a plea deal between Assange and the US prosecutor's office. However, according to the organization, it has not yet been “formally finalized.”