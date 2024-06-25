Turkmenistan announces investment projects involving South Korean companies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 25. There are 14 investment projects in Turkmenistan with the participation of South Korean companies, the amount of which currently exceeds $11 billion, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, at the Turkmen-Korean Business Forum on June 11.

He noted that these include the construction of a sulfur gas purification plant at the Galkynysh field, the construction of a gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene and polypropylene in Kiyanli, the modernization of the Turkmenbashi oil processing complex, and the purchase of 1,630 units of buses and 300 units of Hyundai passenger taxi cars.

Berdimuhamedov added that at the same time, the construction of two cargo ships continues at the Balkan shipyard and ship repair plant in Turkmenistan with the participation of the South Korean Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co., Ltd.

Meanwhile, the Turkmen-Korean Business Forum was held within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, to Turkmenistan.

He visited Turkmenistan as part of a working visit to Central Asian countries such as Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

In line with these visits, South Korea plans to hold a six-party summit with Central Asian countries next year, namely Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and hold the first series of meetings in South Korea.