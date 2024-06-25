Russia’s Gazprom opens representative office in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 25. Russia’s Gazprom (a transnational energy company) opened a representative office in Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Trend reports.

The news was reflected in the data of Russia's Uniform State Register of Legal Entities (USRLE).

Earlier in April 2024, Gazprom announced that it may open a representative office in Uzbekistan. This was reflected in the company’s statement on holding a meeting of the issuer’s board of directors and its agenda.

Meanwhile, Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's oil and gas company) and Russia's Gazprom launched a drilling control center.

Uzbekneftegaz held a teleconference with Gazprom's Well Construction Control Center in Muravlenko, which provides remote engineering support for expedited drilling, and Dengizkul field well No. 326 during the ceremony kick-off.

The creation of centralized organizational and digital management allows the company to reduce the duration of drilling wells by 45 percent and reduce the cost of their construction by 3 percent. It will be possible to save from 4 billion soums to 10 billion soums (from $316,702 to $791,756) on the construction of each well.