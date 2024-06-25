Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan and Gambia scrap diplomatic visa regime

Politics Materials 25 June 2024 12:18 (UTC +04:00)

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan and Gambia abolish diplomatic visa regime, Trend reports.

The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On approval of Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Gambia on exempting holders of diplomatic passports from mutual visa requirements," was submitted for discussion at today's session of Milli Majlis (Parliament).

The MPs noted that the draft law will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

Following the discussion, the document was put to vote and adopted.

