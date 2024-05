BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The “Protocol of Commitments on the International Program “Shusha – Youth Capital of the OIC 2024”, which was signed on March 28 in Baku between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Youth Forum for Islamic Cooperation (IFIS) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was approved, President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree, Trend reports.

Will be updated