Azerbaijan sets trial date for Armenian war criminals detained in Baku (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The trial of Armenian war criminals detained in Azerbaijan’s Baku will begin with a preparatory court hearing scheduled for January 17, Trend reports.

The indictment in the criminal case was approved by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 16 and forwarded to the Baku Military Court for substantive review. The case has been assigned to the Baku Military Court under the presiding judge, Chairman of the Court Zeynal Aghayev.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has announced a criminal case concerning illegal activities perpetrated against the Republic of Azerbaijan by the so-called entity known as "NKR" and its illegitimate armed groups, established by the Republic of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan with the complete backing of Armenia and its military forces, has been submitted to the court.

The Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan conducted an investigation, according to the statement, into acts of aggression against the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people, occupation, genocide, other crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and financing of terrorism, among other numerous crimes.

On May 2, 2024, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan decided to consolidate 1,389 criminal cases, investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office and various investigative bodies of the Republic. These cases, related to crimes committed between October 1987 and April 22, 2024, were merged into a single proceeding. The investigation was carried out by the investigative teams of the State Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Customs Committee, and the Military Prosecutor's Office, all under the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

Based on the collected credible evidence, 15 individuals have been charged for crimes committed by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia and illegal armed formations in a total of 2,548 incidents. The accused are Ghukasyan Arkady Arshaviri (Arshavirovich), Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri (Vladimirovich), Sahakyan Bako Sahaki, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni, Babayan Davit Klimi (Klimovich), Mnatsakanyan Leva Genrikhi, Manukyan Davit Azati, Martirosyan Garik Grigori, Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri, Allahverdyan Davit Nelsoni, Stepanyan Gurgen Gomerosi, Balayan Levon Romiki, Babayan Madat Arakeli (Arakelovich), Beglaryan Vasili Ivani, and Ghazaryan Erik Roberti. They face charges under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, based on the periods of their involvement in criminal acts.

The charges include crimes such as planning, preparation, initiation, or waging an aggressive war (Article 100); attacks on internationally protected persons or institutions (Article 102); genocide (Article 103); destruction of population (Article 105); slavery (Article 106); deportation or forcible transfer of population (Article 107); persecution (Article 109); forcible detention (Article 110); deprivation of liberty contrary to international law (Article 112); use of torture (Article 113); mercenarism (Article 114); violations of laws or customs of war (Article 115); violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict (Article 116); war theft (Article 118); willful killing (Article 120); illegal entrepreneurship (Article 192); terrorism (Article 214); financing of terrorism (Article 214-1); organization of a criminal association (Article 218); illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and explosive devices (Article 228); acts threatening aviation security (Article 270-1); attempts on the life of a statesman or public figure (Article 277); violent seizure or retention of power, violent change of the constitutional order (Article 278); and the creation of unauthorized armed formations or groups (Article 279), among other offenses.

Each of the accused has been granted legal protection, including the right to use a language they understand, as well as all other procedural rights. A lawyer has been appointed for each of the accused.

In response to a petition from the investigative body and the request of the prosecutor overseeing the preliminary investigation, the court has issued decisions to impose preventive detention on the accused.

The petitions and complaints filed by the accused during and after the preliminary investigation were reviewed per criminal procedure laws, and appropriate decisions were made. The accused and other participants in the criminal process have been informed of the completion of the preliminary investigation and have been provided access to all materials related to the case.

The criminal case against other individuals accused of committing various crimes has also been separated into a distinct proceeding, and the preliminary investigation is still ongoing.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan has called on the relevant authorities in the Republic of Armenia to cooperate, citing strong evidence, such as the presence of numerous individuals suspected of involvement in the incidents under investigation and potential witnesses located in Armenia.

