Baku holds bike ride under the motto "Less cars, more life" (PHOTO)

7 April 2019 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Samir Ali, Ali Gasimov – Trend:

The bike ride was held in Baku under the motto "Less cars, more life" in connection with the World Health Day at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 7, Trend reports.

The bike ride was initiated by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The bike ride was organized by the World Health Organization, the Public Health and Reforms Center of the Azerbaijani Health Ministry, the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation and the Republican Olympic Cycling School.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports, the State Security Service, the State Customs Committee, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the Baku Transport Agency, Azerigas Production Union and students of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University participated in the bike ride.

April 7 has been annually celebrated as the World Health Day since 1950.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
WHO highly appreciates measures taken in Azerbaijan against measles
Society 2 April 10:57
WHO: Impossible to prevent spread of flu virus in Azerbaijan
Society 11 January 15:44
Azerbaijan discloses number of tourists in national parks in 2018
Society 4 January 15:02
Iran wins UN non-communicable diseases prevention award
Iran 2 October 2018 16:15
Alcohol abuse kills 3 million a year, most of them men: WHO
Other News 22 September 2018 04:16
Unprecedented air pollution shuts schools in Tehran
Society 14 November 2016 20:46
Latest
World Health Day observed in China
China 14:17
Azerbaijan plans to introduce face recognition system
Economy 13:45
Oil minister: Iran, Iraq reach initial agreement on development of two fields
Business 13:08
Azerbaijani State Security Service: Young people should quit smoking, alcoholic beverages
Society 12:43
Iran discloses volume of exported mining materials
Business 12:02
Air raids kill 5 IS fighters in eastern Afghan province
Other News 11:43
Magnus Carlsen played chess with Azerbaijani children from Nagorno-Karabakh (VIDEO)
Society 11:12
Forest fire in SW China starts again
China 10:58
Iron ore reserves discovered in western Turkmenistan
Economy 10:30